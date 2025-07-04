Nagaland AG office refutes allegations, reaffirms timely pension delivery

In light of recent allegations in a news report that could potentially mislead the public about the functioning of the office, the Office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Nagaland, convened a press conference on July 4, 2025, to clarify its role and procedures.

Addressing the media, Principal Accountant General Frederick Syiemlieh, IAAS, along with Sr. DAG (Audit) Kahoto J. Yepthomi, IAAS, and Sr. DAG Azhar Jamal, IAAS, provided detailed insights into the office’s system, particularly regarding pension authorisations.

The officials clarified that the Pension Sanctioning Authority for State Government employees is the respective Department under which the employee served. Only after the Department ensures all documentation is complete are the pension papers forwarded to the AG’s office, which then processes and authorises the pension or family pension.

As per the Citizens’ Charter of the AG’s Office, pension payment orders are to be issued within 30 working days upon receipt of complete pension documents. Highlighting the office’s performance, they stated that over the past 12 months, 3,927 pension cases were received. Of these, 2,415 were submitted within 0–6 months of retirement, 922 between 7–12 months, and 590 after more than a year of retirement. Notably, 3,515 of these cases were settled within the prescribed 30-working-day timeline.

To uphold transparency, details of authorised pension cases, including the name, contact number, and email ID of the officer in charge, are made publicly available on the official website (https://cag.gov.in/ae/nagaland/en) and on the office notice board.

In response to an RTI-related matter, the office clarified that the names and contact information of the Public Information Officer (PIO) and Assistant PIO are prominently displayed on the website and at the office’s Reception Cell. Likewise, names and mobile numbers of the Grievance Redressal Officer and all Branch Officers are also made available for easy public access.



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For those wishing to meet officials in person, the AG office facilitates meetings on all working days except Wednesdays in the Visitors' Room.

The AG office reiterated its commitment to providing high-quality and timely service to pensioners and welcomed suggestions for further improvement.

For grievance redressal related to Accounts and Entitlements such as GPF and Pension, applicants can:

Submit grievances via the Complaints/Suggestions section on the website: https://cag.gov.in/ae/nagaland/en/ae-complaint-suggestion or email directly to: agaenagaland@cag.gov.in

If unsatisfied, escalate the grievance to the Sr. Administrative Officer (Complaint) at grstate2@cag.gov.in or via CPGRAMS

For other queries, use the "Contact Us" tab on the official website.

The press conference concluded with a strong assurance that the AG’s office will continue its efforts toward efficiency, transparency, and accountability in all its service delivery mechanisms.