Nagaland aims for ODF-Plus status, minister highlights progress on Swachh Bharat Diwas

Nagaland is steadily progressing towards achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status, Minister for Public Health Engineering and Cooperation Jacob Zhimomi said on Thursday, October 2.

Speaking at the state-level programme of Swachh Bharat Diwas in Dimapur, Zhimomi outlined the milestones achieved in sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He recalled that the state successfully constructed more than 9,000 household toilets, enabling Nagaland to be declared ODF on October 2, 2018, a year ahead of the national deadline in 2019.

“The impact of this movement is visible across all districts of the state,” Zhimomi stated, while emphasizing that the journey towards ODF-Plus now demands collective participation, expert guidance, and consultancy support.

He noted that the central government’s ambition is to see all states progress towards ODF-Plus, which requires not only sustained efforts but also an accelerated pace to keep up with the rest of the country.

The minister also praised the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) for its role in implementing sanitation programmes, saying its efforts have significantly contributed to improving rural sanitation and public health standards in Nagaland.

Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, Er Gwatilo Tep, further underlined that the campaign’s success goes beyond fulfilling sanitation targets. “It is about reaffirming our collective commitment to cleanliness, health, and dignity for every citizen,” he said.