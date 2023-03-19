Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam on March 18 said that the state is all geared up to host the G20 Summit scheduled on April 05 at Kohima.

''The state government is fully prepared to host the summit event. Preparations are underway for a grand welcome of the G20 delegates who will participate in the summit meeting,'' Alam said while speaking to media over the matter.

Alam also added that various infrastructure at the airport, roads and venues are being revamped for the grand event and informed that the state will host a business meeting which will feature representatives of the G20 countries.

He said India's year-long presidency of G20, which began in December 2022, is a matter of great honour for the country, adding, ''In the G20 calendar, meetings will be held year-round in over 33 cities''.

Commenting on the delegates, Alam said about 110 delegates are being expected to visit the state, of which about 100 will be from 28 G20 countries and the remaining from international organisations that are part of the grouping.

''The delegates will arrive on special flights on April 4,'' he said.

He further informed that business delegates from big continental corporations, ambassadors and other senior representatives of their respective countries will be attending the summit.

Later, Alam highlighted that there will be business meetings and cultural programmes, which will showcase the strengths of Nagaland at the summit events.

''The meetings would focus mostly on agriculture and allied services, the food processing industry and tourism,'' Alam avowed.

Alam informed that on April 4, a programme will be held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima where the delegates will be accorded a formal welcome followed by business meetings at the State Banquet Hall on April 5.

''A cultural evening and dinner will be organised at Kisama Naga Heritage Village where the famous Hornbill Festival will be showcased for the guests,'' he said.