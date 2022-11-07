Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and including Nagaland emerged as the four states chosen to share the best practises for using the sub-state indicator framework to monitor the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to a DIPR report, Nagaland was given a chance during the national workshop on developing/reviewing sub-national monitoring framework for SDG, which was held at the SCOPE Convention Centre in New Delhi on October 31, organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Nayantara Sasikumar, OSD (Planning) and SDG nodal officer, headed the SDGI coordination centre team from the Planning and Coordination Department of the government of Nagaland, which took part in the national workshop.

Nayantara Sasikumar discussed the best procedures used in creating the sub-state indicator framework in Nagaland, according to the report. She also highlighted data-related problems and difficulties in the region.

The workshop's agenda included reviewing the progress made in creating district and state indicator frameworks for tracking SDGs at the local level and preparing the states and union territories for evolving mentoring programmes.

According to the report, the national workshop was attended by representatives from the MoSPI, line ministries, UNDP, and the governments of all the states and union territories.

