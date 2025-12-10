Nagaland and Arunachal forge strategic partnership at Hornbill Festival 2025 to boost regional collaboration

In a significant step toward deepening inter-state cooperation, the Governments of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh convened a high-level roundtable meeting on December 10, during the Hornbill Festival at the Handloom & Craft Pavilion, Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. The dialogue aimed to enhance partnership, expand market linkages, and explore long-term avenues for collaborative growth between the two Northeastern states.

The meeting focused on cross-border collaboration, enterprise development, and improved market access—highlighting shared opportunities in trade, tourism, youth and sports, art and culture, music, and agriculture and allied sectors. Officials emphasized the need to strengthen value chains, promote institutional partnerships, and create both B2B and B2G platforms to support artisans, entrepreneurs, and emerging enterprises across the region.

As the State Partner for Hornbill Festival 2025, Arunachal Pradesh showcased an extensive range of indigenous products at its pavilion. The vibrant display featured GI-based handicrafts, traditional textiles, homemade pickles, local rice wines, herbal wellness products, premium tea varieties, candles, and fragrances—drawing large visitor turnout and strong sales. The enthusiastic response underscored growing national and international interest in authentic, locally crafted Northeastern products.

The discussions also reinforced the commitment of both states to position the Northeast as a distinct, competitive investment destination by leveraging cultural identity and indigenous innovation. Officials reiterated that sustained collaboration would not only support grassroots entrepreneurship but also unlock wider economic opportunities across border-sharing communities.

A formal partnership agreement between the Government of Nagaland and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh was signed during the engagement. The agreement establishes a structured framework for cooperation in music, tourism, art and culture, industries and commerce, youth and sports, and agriculture and allied sectors. The pact aims to facilitate knowledge-sharing, promote joint initiatives, and build a unified regional approach to development.

The engagement marks a continued effort to use the Hornbill Festival as more than a cultural celebration—transforming it into a dynamic platform for economic cooperation, enterprise promotion, and inter-state collaboration across the Northeast.