Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced a significant cultural partnership between Nagaland and Wales for the upcoming 25th Hornbill Festival. This collaboration will conclude Wales in India 2024, a year-long initiative aimed at strengthening ties between the two regions.

Rio met with representatives from the British Council Wales, including Director Ruth Cocks, to discuss exchange programs, youth opportunities, and capacity building. The delegation also included notable figures such as Alison Barrett, Dr Andrew Fleming, Andrew Ogun, and Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti.

During his official visit to Wales, Rio was welcomed by Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister of Wales and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs. Their discussions focused on enhancing friendship and fostering closer relationships between the people of Nagaland and Wales.

Rio expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting his status as the first Indian Chief Minister to officially visit Wales. He praised the warm hospitality extended to his delegation and expressed enthusiasm for developing stronger ties and partnerships between the two regions.

The Hornbill Festival, often called the "Festival of Festivals," showcases Nagaland's rich cultural heritage. This new partnership with Wales is expected to add an international dimension to the event, potentially attracting more global attention to Nagaland's cultural offerings.