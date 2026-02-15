Nagaland: Angami body condemns assault on tribal organisation chief, district officials in Maova

Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) has condemned what it described as an “act of aggression” by the Maova village authority and its residents against the President of the Chakhroma Public Organization (CPO), district officials and local citizens on February 13.

In a statement issued on February 15, SAPO said the incident involved threats, physical assault on the CPO president and stone-pelting at members of the district administration and Chakhroma residents. The organisation termed the confrontation with “government agencies and public organisations” as unacceptable and said it was condemned “at the highest level”.

The group alleged that the attack took place during tensions linked to developmental activities in areas it described as falling under “rightful landowners”. It maintained that villages under its jurisdiction and Chakhroma citizens had coexisted peacefully “since time immemorial” and claimed there had been no legitimate grounds for insecurity.

SAPO also backed the statement earlier issued by the Angami Public Organization (APO), expressing support for its stand on peaceful coexistence and respect for land ownership.

Referring directly to the Maova Kuki village, the organisation said if residents felt insecure due to ongoing development works, they could “freely relocate to any other secure place and live peacefully, rather than imposing their own rules of law in our land”.

The statement further said such actions were “an affront to our cultural ethos” and warned that behaviour seen as threatening public officials and civilians would not be tolerated.

Calling for restraint, SAPO urged all communities to avoid violence and instead pursue dialogue and mutual respect. It added that it was prepared to extend cooperation within its jurisdiction to prevent further escalation and ensure peace in the region.