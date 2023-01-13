The Angami Public Organisation (APO) has opposed the state-wide 6-hour Nagaland bandh proposed by the Naga People’s Action Committee (NPAC) on January 14.

Notably, the APO issued a statement saying that NTAC’s directives to hold the proposed bandh on January 14 will not be enforced in APO jurisdiction.

The APO said that the NPAC is neither endorsed nor mandated by the apex tribe organizations. Therefore, they had no authority to give directives to the apex tribe bodies.

In a release, it states, "In line with the directive issued from the office of Angami Youth Organization (AYO) and Chakhroma Youth Organization (CYO), the Sovima Village Youth Organisation (SVYO) affirms its stand to abstain from the proposed bandh called by the NPAC on the 14th of January 2023 under its village jurisdiction.

Therefore, all shops are to remain open and all business activities will function at normal times.

The SVYO members are also directed to ensure that no unwanted situation is aggravated while maintaining a peaceful atmosphere within the village jurisdiction."

Earlier, Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) called for a statewide bandh demanding Naga political solution and not the election.

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Further, the NPAC has requested ENPO to support the bandh, however, no confirmation of participation from ENPO yet.

The Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) held a meeting on 12th January 2023 which was attended by several Tribal bodies and civil organisations unanimously resolved to call for a statewide bandh on 14th January from 6 am to 12 noon expressing resentment over the inordinate delay in delivering the long-awaited Naga political solution as promised by GoI.

On the other hand, on January 10, Fifteen tribal hohos (bodies) of Nagaland reiterated their appeal to the government of India to seriously and sincerely bring about an honourable and acceptable solution to the protracted Indo-Naga issue before the assembly elections in the state and without further delay.