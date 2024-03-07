The Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) has issued a directive to the Mao tribe residents living within Angami jurisdiction to return to their native villages in Manipur. This decision was announced by SAPO President Er. Tepul Hopovi and General Secretary Swelul Pucho, citing the failure of the Mao Council to withdraw Manipur's security forces from the disputed Kezoltsa area.

The directive, aimed at de-escalating tensions and ensuring the safety of all citizens, comes after an ultimatum issued by the Angami Public Organisation (APO) to the Mao Council earlier this year. Despite the ultimatum, the demands set forth by the APO remained unmet, leading to the latest action by the SAPO.

Expressing concern over the situation, Manipur's Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh has reached out to his Nagaland counterpart, urging for adequate security measures to be taken to protect the Mao community residing in both Manipur and Nagaland. According to Rajiv Singh, the recent developments have caused panic among the Mao community members, necessitating swift action from law enforcement authorities.

The ongoing dispute over the presence of Manipur's security forces in the disputed area has intensified, with both sides standing firm on their respective positions.