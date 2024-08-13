The standoff between the Angami Students’ Union (ASU) and the 13 Assam Rifles (IGAR-North) has been resolved following a productive marathon meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) conference hall on Sunday night.

The meeting, facilitated by DC and SP Kohima, saw the Assam Rifles jawan involved in the August 9 incident issue a personal and unconditional apology. Assam Rifles officers, led by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), assured attendees that disciplinary measures had been initiated against the implicated jawan.

The conflict erupted when an Assam Rifles jawan allegedly assaulted the ASU president at the entrance to the AR camp in D Block, sparking a tense standoff between the student body and the paramilitary force. In response, the ASU had declared an indefinite bandh, restricting AR personnel movement within Angami jurisdiction and demanding disciplinary action within 48 hours.

At a press conference on Monday, ASU General Secretary Vimeyiekho Vitso confirmed that the union’s demands had been met, leading to the conflict’s resolution. He expressed gratitude for the support from civil society and student organizations and apologized for any disruption caused to the public, clarifying that the ASU’s intention was never to inconvenience citizens.

Vitso highlighted that this incident was part of a broader pattern of tensions between Nagas and security forces under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), citing several unreported incidents in the area. Despite the resolution of this specific issue, the ASU will maintain its non-cooperation stance with security forces, supporting the Naga Students’ Federation’s call for AFSPA’s repeal from Naga regions.