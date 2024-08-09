The Angami Students' Union (ASU) has announced an immediate shutdown and indefinite bandh in all Angami-inhabited areas starting August 10, 2024. This decision comes in response to an alleged assault on the ASU President by personnel of the 13th Assam Rifles.

According to the ASU, the incident occurred around 12:30 PM today near the Assam Rifles camp at D Block, Kohima. The ASU President was reportedly attacked without provocation and narrowly escaped a potentially serious injury when an Assam Rifle jawan attempted to strike him with a rifle butt.

The ASU’s call for a bandh is accompanied by a directive for all paramilitary forces, especially the Assam Rifles, to refrain from entering Angami areas. The union has also demanded that the Assam Rifles camp at D Block cease operations until further notice.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has condemned the assault in the strongest terms. NSF President Eno Khriesamhalie David Mere described the attack as a violation of fundamental rights and a direct affront to the Naga community. The NSF has reiterated its demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), citing it as a shield for such violence.

The NSF has also urged its units to support the non-cooperation movement against the armed forces and called for the removal of the Assam Rifles camp from Kohima. The Federation emphasizes that the camp's presence has led to public inconvenience and now poses a threat to community leaders.

Both the ASU and NSF are calling for solidarity and support from the public in their stance against military aggression and demands for justice and respect for Naga rights.