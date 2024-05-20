The Angami Students' Union (ASU) has expressed shock and dismay over the tragic incident that unfolded on May 18 in the Phoolbari area of Kohima, resulting in the untimely demise of Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou, Personal Assistant to the Kohima Deputy Commissioner.

In a statement released today, the ASU condemned the "barbaric act" that led to Miasalhou's death, emphasizing that such violence has no place in their society. The union singled out two youths, Neizosetuo Kire and Khrietsonyü Whuorie, as allegedly responsible for the "heinous act" that has disturbed the peace of Kohima.

The ASU called upon law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that justice is swiftly delivered. Additionally, the union appealed to all peace-loving citizens to stand in solidarity during this troubling time and maintain faith in the legal system.

Expressing solidarity with the grieving family, the ASU pledged its full support and cooperation in the pursuit of justice for Miasalhou, praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace.