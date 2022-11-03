The Angami Students’ Union of Nagaland has once again reiterated their demand on the issue of medical doctor's age superannuation.

Slamming the state government for not paying heed to the demands of the state medical doctors, the students’ union have alleged that the state government is “instigating other forces to defend their unacceptable decisions, thus reflecting their inadequacy in addressing the issue of medical doctors’ age superannuation’, mentioned the press statement released by the Angami Students’ Union.

“In persistent stand to safeguard the wellbeing of its people who are left unattended by the medical doctors due to the prevailing issue, the Union questions the state government as to whether the government can shoulder the responsibility of any casualty arising out of the agitation? More so, the Angami Students’ Union cannot remain deaf and dumb when the ignorance of the state government on any pertinent issue is left unattended and its people are made scapegoats for the issue,” added the statement by the students’ union.

Demanding an early and acceptable solution to the issue on behalf of the state government, the Union further stated, “Therefore, the Union calls upon the state government to immediately negotiate an acceptable solution on the genuine demands of the medical doctors.

Any casualty incited out of the agitation shall carry no pardon as the Union is vigilant on the situation and would tolerate no jeopardy towards its people.

The state government is earnestly requested to take stock of the pervasive situation and is further appealed to take a serious approach to the demands of medical doctors”.

