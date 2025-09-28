Nagaland: Angami Youth body makes local guides mandatory for Dzükou Valley trekkers, bans entry beyond 3 pm

The Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) has announced new safety measures for trekkers visiting Dzükou Valley, effective from October 1. The organisation has made it mandatory for all visitors to hire registered local guides before entering the valley and has prohibited trekking after 3:00 PM.

SAYO stated that the decision was taken in view of the rising number of incidents where trekkers without guides lost their way or became stranded along the trail, often requiring risky rescue operations by volunteers at night or in the early morning hours.

To prevent such situations and ensure visitor safety, the following directives will be strictly enforced:

All trekkers must engage a SAYO-registered local guide before entering Dzükou Valley.

Trekking after 3:00 PM, either towards or from Dzükou Valley, is strictly prohibited.

Defaulters will face penalties as per the organisation’s rules, and SAYO will not bear any liability for risks incurred.

Urging cooperation from visitors, SAYO said the measures are meant not only to safeguard trekkers but also to protect the fragile environment of Dzükou Valley.