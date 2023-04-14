The Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) has announced a ban on all activities of the Naga Mothers' Association (NMA) within the Angami jurisdiction, citing concerns over the present NMA's leadership and its activities that sabotage the common interest of the Nagaland people.

In a press release issued on April 14, the AYO stated that the contributions of women in the course of Nagaland's history have been immense, and many organisations in the past have also contributed to the welfare and cause of the people. However, the NMA, which had once championed the cause of women in Nagaland, has strayed from its purpose and priorities.

"The role of the present Naga Mothers' Association (NMA) in the society has proven to be detrimental rather than being constructive," the AYO said in the press release. "Almost every tribal women's organisation has withdrawn its mandate and affiliation from the NMA."

The AYO's decision comes after the apex Tribal Hohos expressed concerns over the present NMA's leadership, which they believe is being hijacked by a few self-appointed individuals. The Angami Public Organisation has also taken a stand against the NMA, leading to the withdrawal of support from various tribal women's organisations.

"The Angami Youth Organisation cannot remain as a mute spectator when some individuals repeatedly defy and go against the appeal and directives of our Tribal Hohos," the AYO stated in the press release.

The AYO has also appealed to the State Government, organisations, and forums to desist from associating or giving any kind of platform to the individuals who claim to represent the Naga Mothers' Association.

"The decision of the Angami Youth Organisation shall remain in force until such time a mandated team of the Naga Mothers' Association is brought about," the statement concluded.