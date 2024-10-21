In a continuing standoff, the Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) has extended its non-cooperation with the NSCN (K) Khango faction, citing the latter’s failure to fulfill a crucial term of a previously reached agreement. The issue centers on a four-point accord established on August 20, 2024, aimed at resolving ongoing disputes between the AYO and the NSCN (K) Khango. The agreement was facilitated by the Ceasefire Monitoring Group/Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFMG/CFSB), following a request from the Khango faction for dialogue.

The dialogue was initiated in response to a request letter dated August 4, 2024, from the NSCN (K) Khango, which appealed for a resolution to the deadlock. A meeting was subsequently held on August 20, in Kohima, Nagaland, with key representatives including Kilo Kilonser Visheto Yeptho and CFSB Supervisor A. Imyapangba Ao leading the delegation from the Khango faction. The CFMG/CFSB facilitated the discussions, which aimed to bridge differences and restore cooperation.

As part of the lead-up to the meeting, an assurance letter dated August 2, 2024, from the Special Secretary to Hukato Vusshe, General Secretary of NSCN/GPRN (K) Khango, stated that the delegation had full authority to represent the faction and convey the official position of the NSCN. This assurance emphasized that the representatives’ statements were a reflection of the collective stance of the NSCN, not merely individual opinions.

The discussions culminated in the signing of a four-point agreement, with Point No. 3 stipulating that the NSCN (K) Khango would disclose the identity of an individual known by the alias "Max Naga" and take disciplinary action against him within 15 days. In exchange, the AYO agreed to withdraw its non-cooperation stance and allow Angami workers to resume their association with the Khango faction.

However, the AYO has expressed its disappointment with the NSCN (K) Khango's failure to meet the deadline for fulfilling Point No. 3 of the agreement. The organization announced that after consultations with senior leaders and its four regional units (Southern, Northern, Western, and Central Angami Youth Organisations), it had unanimously resolved to uphold the terms of the August 20 agreement. The non-cooperation with the NSCN (K) Khango will remain in effect until the condition concerning "Max Naga" is fully addressed, reflecting the group's commitment to holding the faction accountable to the terms agreed upon.