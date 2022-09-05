All Nagaland Goods Movers Union (ANGMU) has called for a 72-hour “Chakka Bandh” from September 5-7, 2022 to express its resentment against the August 26 firing incident, in which one employee of TS Goods Carrier at Kalibari Road near the DMC office suffered injuries.

It may be recalled that on the evening of August 26, three motorcycle-riding miscreants opened fire on the employees who were present inside the office.

The ANGMU condemned the firing incident through its media cell and urged the relevant authorities handling the issue to take immediate and appropriate action so those involved were found and charged as soon as possible.

The ANGMU has cautioned that if the government fails to intervene, the union will be forced to take its own action plan for an "indefinite Chakka Bandh."

In the meantime, the union has urged the people to bear up with the proposed "Chakka Bandh" since threats and harassment from various sources have become routine.