After Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured to increase the cash reward of sportspersons, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also announced cash incentives for those, who would secure medals for the state in the upcoming second 'Northeast Olympics'.

Nagaland is sending the largest contingent of 305 athletes to the games, which will be held in Shillong from November 10 to November 16.

Speaking to the athletes at the send-off ceremony on Thursday, Rio, who is also the president of the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA), announced gold, silver, and bronze medal prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively.

"We believe in you all and want you to do well. The Northeast Olympics will be a launching pad for each of you and will provide you with opportunities to grow," he said.

Rio stated that the state government is working to improve sports infrastructure in the state.

Nagaland has the largest contingent in the games, according to NOA secretary general Abu Metha.