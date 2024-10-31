The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland has officially released the draft photo electoral roll for the year 2025, published on October 29, 2024. This release encompasses all 60 Assembly Constituencies in the state, with the respective Electoral Registration Officers overseeing the process.

According to the draft roll, the total number of electors stands at 1,331,555, comprising 659,264 male and 664,965 female general electors, along with 2 third-gender electors. Additionally, there are 7,324 service electors, including 7,209 males and 115 females. The Electors-Population (EP) ratio for Nagaland is noted at 534, while the elector gender ratio is an encouraging 1009, reflecting a balanced representation.

The period for filing claims and objections regarding the draft electoral roll is open from October 29 to November 28, 2024. To facilitate this process, special camps will be held at all polling stations on November 8 and 9, as well as November 22 and 23, 2024. These camps are designed to assist citizens in submitting their claims and objections directly to the concerned Booth Level Officer or the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the various options available for filing claims and objections. Forms can be downloaded from the websites of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the CEO of Nagaland. Furthermore, online applications can be submitted through the ECI's voter portal or via the Voter Helpline App (VHA), accessible on both Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The CEO's office has made the draft electoral rolls for 2025 readily accessible through its official website, ceo.nagaland.gov.in. The final photo electoral roll will be published on January 10, 2025.