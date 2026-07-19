Nagaland announces relief measures after deadly Mon landslide; CM Rio announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

The Nagaland government on July 19 announced a series of relief measures following the deadly landslide in Mon town that claimed lives and caused widespread damage to property and infrastructure, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased victim.

In an official statement, the government expressed profound grief over the landslide that struck at around 6:30 am on Sunday, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The government said it is closely monitoring the impact of ongoing extreme weather across the state. Besides Mon district, Tuli subdivision in Mokokchung district and several other areas have been hit by landslides, flash floods, road blockages, and damage to public infrastructure and private property.

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), district administrations, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Nagaland Police and other departments. Authorities are engaged in search and rescue operations, evacuating vulnerable residents, restoring essential services and providing immediate relief to affected families.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced an immediate ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹74,000 to every injured person. The government also assured that affected families would receive food, temporary shelter, essential commodities and other eligible relief assistance.

All concerned departments have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure seamless coordination for emergency response, restoration of connectivity and rehabilitation efforts. The government said continuous assessment of the situation is underway and additional assistance will be provided wherever necessary.

Advising residents to remain vigilant, the government urged people to avoid vulnerable slopes, riverbanks and landslide-prone areas, follow official advisories issued by the NSDMA, Home Department and district administrations, cooperate with emergency agencies, and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Rio said, "Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who've lost loved ones. The State Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, Dist. Admin, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR & local community are working on ground for search & rescue operations."