The Ao Lanur Telongjem (ALT), which is an apex youth organisation of the Ao community in Nagaland, was officially launched under the aegis of the Ao Senden.

The organisation will operate in an interim capacity with the presidents of the Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem (MTLT) and Dimapur Ao Lanur Telongjem (DAYO) as convener and co-convener, respectively, until its constitution is finalised.

At the launch event, Ao Senden president Marsanen Imsong stressed the youth's role in shaping the community's future. He further highlighted their significance in the community's development and progress.

Imsong announced the formation of a constitution-drafting committee, led by convener Imlikumzuk Longkumer. He also revealed that MTLT and DAYO will be responsible for mobilising other youth organisations during this interim phase.

The interim leaders, Imnaonen (convener) and Tia Longchar (co-convener), pledged their commitment to truth and service for the Ao community and Nagaland.