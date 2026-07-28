Nagaland approves forensic sciences directorate, adds 549 police vehicles to modernisation drive

Nagaland has approved the establishment of an independent Directorate of Forensic Sciences as part of efforts to strengthen scientific crime investigation and align policing with the country's new criminal laws, Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma announced on July 27.

The decision coincided with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio flagging off 549 police vehicles and 12 mobile forensic vans under the Assistance to States and Union Territories for Modernisation of Police Scheme for 2025–26.

The newly inducted fleet, procured at a cost of around Rs 81.65 crore, forms part of a wider police modernisation programme through which Nagaland has secured nearly Rs 150 crore to improve policing infrastructure.

Rio said enhanced mobility remains essential for policing in the state's difficult terrain, noting that the new vehicles will replace almost 40 per cent of the ageing fleet. He urged police personnel to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles and their transparent use, particularly in remote and operationally challenging areas.

The chief minister also said 12 mobile forensic vans have already been distributed to district executive forces, adding that more such vehicles will be introduced in the coming years.

Sharma said the proposed Directorate of Forensic Sciences would initially function alongside the police department before becoming a fully independent institution. He described the move as a major step towards greater reliance on scientific investigation and forensic evidence in criminal cases.

Rio said the implementation of the new criminal laws requires stronger forensic capabilities and called for greater investment in trained personnel, cyber forensics, digital evidence, financial intelligence and data analytics.

To further strengthen forensic infrastructure, Sharma said the police headquarters has proposed recruitment through the Nagaland Public Service Commission to expand the State Forensic Science Laboratory.

Apart from police vehicles and forensic vans, the newly inducted fleet also includes ambulances and water tankers, which the DGP said would improve emergency response and public service delivery across the state.