Nagaland armed branch constable arrested for alleged sexual assault of elderly woman

Nagaland Police have arrested an Armed Branch Constable posted with the District Executive Force (DEF) Kiphire in connection with an alleged case of sexual assault and rape of an elderly woman in Kiphire district.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Kiphire, a case was registered at Kiphire Women Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint filed on June 17.

The accused has been identified as Heluikie Nsanglung alias Amos, an Armed Branch Constable attached to DEF Kiphire. The FIR alleged that he sexually assaulted and raped an elderly female resident of High School Ward, Kiphire.

Police stated that upon receiving the complaint, the accused was immediately apprehended on the same day. The victim underwent a medical examination at District Hospital Kiphire, while the accused was also subjected to a medico-legal examination following his arrest.

According to preliminary medical findings, the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time he was medically examined.

In accordance with provisions under the new criminal laws, a forensic team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Dimapur, was requisitioned to assist in the investigation. The team arrived in Kiphire on June 18 and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

Police authorities further informed that the accused officer has been placed under immediate suspension and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him for alleged misconduct.

The accused is currently in police custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kiphire Police and Nagaland Police have assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted and that all necessary legal measures will be taken to ensure justice is delivered at the earliest.

