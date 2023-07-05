The armed militant outfit of Nagaland NSCN/GPRN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland has categorically rejected the formation of a new faction by the expelled former members Angmai and Langnyei on July 2.

Accusing the expelled members nothing but proxy of the Indian intelligence to counter the NSCN/GPRN, the militant outfit take this new outfit to be an open defiance to the aspiration of the Eastern Naga public for peace and stability and a direct threat to the on-going struggle.

“It is a huge disappointment that these expelled members have chosen to embark on the path of violence and bloodshed despite the best effort and repeated appeal from the public. This group must abandon their selfish ambition and stop deceiving the innocent public or they will be answerable to the Naga people for any eventualities. No amount of accusations and propagandas can substantiate their mistakes. Langnyei desperate claim of walking in the footsteps of our late Chairman S.S. Khaplang is just empty blabbering and total lies”, stated the press note as released by the outfit.

The press note further added, “NSCN/GPRN deeply appreciates the strong decision taken by the Eastern Naga public, Civil societies and student Bodies to denounce this group and their activities. Hence with immediate effect from today, this group are sternly directed to disband and surrender themselves before the public which is the only viable way forward. The NSCN/GPRN will not co-exist with reactionary forces and will be compelled to response with appropriate action”.

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