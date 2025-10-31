Nagaland: Armed robbery attempt foiled at Kohima bank, suspect at large

An attempted armed robbery at the State Bank of India (SBI) Chedema branch in Kohima was foiled on the afternoon of October 31, thanks to the quick action of alert security personnel.

At around 12:30 pm, an unidentified man entered the bank armed with a pistol and reportedly threatened to detonate what appeared to be a body-worn explosive device while demanding cash.

The on-duty security guards swiftly intervened, managing to recover the stolen money and seize the firearm.

Despite their efforts, the suspect managed to flee the scene and remains at large. Kohima Police have registered a case at the North Police Station and launched a full-scale investigation to track down the culprit.

Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant and immediately report any information or suspicious activity that could assist in the investigation.