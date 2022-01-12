MON: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane today informed that the army’s inquiry report into December 4 Nagaland incident expected to come out in a day or two.

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Naravane said, “Army's inquiry report into the December 4 Nagaland firing incident is expected to come out in a day or two.”

He further added, “Appropriate action will be taken based on the report.”

Talking about the Chinese PLA, Naravane said that the Indian Army will continue to deal with the Chinese PLA in a firm and resolute manner in eastern Ladakh and it has been maintaining the highest level of operational preparedness in the region .

"We have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness while at the same time engaging with the Chinese PLA through dialogue," Gen Naravane said.

On December 4, several villagers were killed by security forces after being mistaken for insurgents on the Tiru-Oting road near Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland. A security force jawan also died in the incident.