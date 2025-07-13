Nagaland artists arrive in Moscow; to perform at India Fest

Nagaland artists are set to perform at the closing ceremony of the nine-day India Fest - Bharat Utsav – next to the Kremlin, in Moscow. In this regard, a 40-member cultural troupe, along with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio arrived in Moscow on July 12.

A colourful programme by the Naga artists will mark the conclusion on Sunday of the cultural fest that took place at the corner of Manezh Square adjacent to the Kremlin wall linking it to the Red Square of the Russian capital.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Moscow, Nikhilesh Giri, received Rio upon his arrival in the morning, the Embassy said in a post on X.

“Nagaland with a 40-member delegation comprising tourism officials, artistes and artisans is among the main participating states from India at the 9-day long ‘Bharat Utsav’ ongoing at the iconic Manezhnaya Square near Moscow Kremlin,” it added.

A lush green island of tropical green plants representing India has been created with stalls selling Indian food and handicraft as part of the Bharat Utsav by Moscow Tourism in the high security zone.

For the last week, Muscovites and domestic and international tourists were greeted by Indian rhythms and aroma of Indian incense and spices from morning to late evening at the Fest which had the slogan of 'Vikas Bhi - Virasaat Bhi' (Development along with Heritage).

Margarita, who smilingly introduced herself as a “young muscovite pensioner,” said she has been to India twice, to Goa and GoldenTrangle (Delhi-Agra-Jaipur). She said she was very pleased to relish her favourite Indian snack samosa with masala tea.

Referring to the venue sprawling between the Russian seat of power on one side and the State Duma (Lower House of Parliament) on the other, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee Bulat Nurmukhanov had told the inaugural event that it was unprecedented that a foreign cultural fest was situated so close to the Kremlin and Red Square.

“This symbolises the depth of India-Russia relationship and friendship of our people and leadership. This festival will contribute to further cement ties of common Russians with the people of India,” he had said.