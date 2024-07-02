In a poignant testament to the unwavering courage and selflessness of our armed forces, Sep Shwensinlo Semp, of The Assam Regiment, exhibited extraordinary bravery during a tragic incident at Nsonji Lake, Tsimenyu, Nagaland. While on leave and enjoying a picnic with friends on 30th June 2024, Sep Shwensinlo demonstrated the essence of duty and sacrifice in the face of adversity.

During the outing near Nsonji Lake, a friend encountered perilous waters and struggled to stay afloat. Without hesitation, Sep Shwensinlo jumped into the lake and successfully rescued his friend. However, during the rescue, his feet became entangled in weeds and mud on the lakebed, preventing him from saving himself.

This heartfelt incident underscores the profound commitment of Indian Army soldiers to protect and serve, even at great personal risk. Sep Shwensinlo's sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder that their readiness and valor have no limits. His courageous act exemplifies the spirit of selflessness and bravery that defines our armed forces, inspiring us all.

Following the tragic event, Assam Rifles collaborated with civil authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), to conduct a rigorous operation to recover Sep Shwensinlo's body from the lake on 1st July 2024.

In this time of profound loss, The Assam Rifles extends its deepest condolences to Sep Shwensinlo's family and loved ones. We mourn the loss of a true hero whose actions exemplified the highest ideals of military service. Sep Shwensinlo Semp's legacy will forever be honored and remembered for his unwavering commitment to duty and his comrades.