The Assam Rifles conducted a targeted operation resulting in the apprehension of a member affiliated with the NSCN-KYA group. The operation, launched on March 23, 2024, in the vicinity of Merangkong, Nagaland, yielded a significant breakthrough for security forces combating insurgency in the region.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles moved to apprehend the individual, who was found in possession of a single barrel country-made gun, indicative of nefarious intentions.



The apprehended individual and the seized weapon have been handed over to the local authorities.

Earlier on March 23, the Rising People's Party of Nagaland (RPP) sounded a warning regarding the reported alignment of Naga armed groups in Burma with the military Junta. Expressing deep concern, the RPP highlighted the implications of such alliances amidst the ongoing struggle for democracy in Burma.

The RPP's press statement addressed the assertions made by the NSCN-K (Yung Aung) regarding the Burmese army's purported intention to conscript Naga youths in Burma, labeling it as alarming. The party revealed insights indicating a tacit understanding between certain NSCN factions in Burma and the military Junta, a move deemed contrary to the interests of the Naga people.

Amidst Burma's pro-democracy movement, wherein various ethnic groups have united under the Pro-Democracy Forces (PDF) against the Junta, the RPP expressed dismay over the alleged alignment of Naga armed factions with the oppressive regime. The party underscored the potential repercussions of such actions, including the marginalization of Nagas in Burma's future federal structure.

Furthermore, the RPP raised concerns over the Junta's reported census in Naga-inhabited areas, signaling imminent forced conscription. The party warned against the short-sightedness of aligning with the Junta, urging Naga civil society organizations (CSOs) and armed groups to formulate a unified national vision for Burmese Nagas amidst the civil unrest.

Drawing parallels to Nagaland's historical struggle in the mid-20th century, the RPP questioned the policies of Nagaland-based political groups (NPGs) towards Burmese Nagas, emphasizing the need for solidarity and support rather than neglect.

In a call to action, the RPP urged NPGs to extend assistance to Burmese Nagas, highlighting their significant sacrifices for the Naga national cause. Additionally, the party emphasized the importance of a collective effort in safeguarding the interests of Nagas both within and beyond national borders.

