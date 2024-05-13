Assam Rifles marked the occasion of International Nurses Day with a heartwarming celebration at District Hospital Kiphire in Nagaland. The event, themed "Our Nurses, Our Future," was a poignant tribute to the unwavering dedication and compassion exhibited by nurses in their tireless efforts to provide quality healthcare.

In a gesture of gratitude, Assam Rifles distributed sweets as tokens of appreciation to the nurses, recognizing their invaluable contributions to healthcare delivery. The event not only sought to honor the exceptional work of nurses but also aimed to inspire nursing excellence and cultivate a culture of appreciation and support within the healthcare ecosystem.

International Nurses Day serves as a reminder of the pivotal role nurses play in ensuring the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide. The celebration at District Hospital Kiphire underscored the significance of acknowledging and uplifting the nursing profession, highlighting the profound impact nurses have on patient care and overall healthcare outcomes.