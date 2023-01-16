A team of youth and Assam Rifles celebrated the 75th Army Day by hoisting the National Flag, Indian Army Flag and Assam Rifles Flag atop Mount Saramati, the highest peak in Nagaland on the occasion on 75th Indian Army Day on January 15.

According to PRO, Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR N) the team departed from the base camp in the wee hours and climbed atop the highest peak of Nagaland, Mt Saramati.

17 youngsters, including two girls, from various parts of Nagaland alongwith 31 personnel, including two Riflewomen of 38th Battalion Assam Rifles led the expedition which was flagged off on January 10.

PRO said the joint expedition team has conveyed the message of national unity, unity among all tribes of Nagaland, women empowerment and motivated the youth to contribute in serving the nation by joining the Indian armed forces, throughout its journey, at all the places enroute.

It said the expedition has helped to strengthen the bond between local youths and villagers with the Assam Rifles and thereby showcasing the importance of civil-military synergy, culture and traditions of remote villages and tribes of Nagaland.

PRO said the Army Day was celebrated on January 15 every year in India, in recognition of lieutenant general KM Cariappa (later who became field marshal) taking over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949. The day was celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows in the national capital New Delhi. This was 75th Indian Army Day, added PRO.