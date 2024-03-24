Speaking at at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Shokhuvi, Nagaland, Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), rallied 300 new recruits to uphold the honor and duty of serving the nation with unwavering dedication. The occasion marked the attestation parade of recruits specializing in the Operator Radio Line (ORL) trade.

The ceremony commemorated the completion of 56 weeks of rigorous training in essential combat skills such as battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting, and specialization in counter-insurgency operations. Major General Bhambhu lauded the recruits for their perseverance and highlighted the paramount importance of their role in maintaining border security, combating insurgency, and upholding law and order in the Northeastern region of India.

Addressing the recruits, Major General Bhambhu emphasized the rich heritage and legacy of the Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force in the country. He stated the weighty responsibility entrusted to the newly attested Riflemen as guardians of the North East, urging them to serve with integrity and adaptability in an ever-evolving landscape of challenges.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by technical trade soldiers, Major General Bhambhu commended their vital role in leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency. He stressed the need for continuous learning and adaptation to keep pace with technological advancements, highlighting the indispensable nature of their contributions to the force's mission.

"As technical trade soldiers, your responsibilities extend beyond those of general duty-trained military personnel," Major General Bhambhu said. He urged the recruits to embrace their duties with a sense of purpose and resilience, knowing that their commitment to excellence would directly contribute to the safety and security of the nation.