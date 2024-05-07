The Assam Rifles launched the Meri Life Initiative programme in Mokokchung District, Nagaland on May 6.

The initiative taken by Assam Rifles stems from the motive aiming to raise a mass movement for "mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption of resources," and to protect and preserve the precious environment.

A press release informed that the troops were briefed about the LiFE - Life for Environment initiative launched by Indian Government during the event.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam Rifles wrote, “Assam Rifles on 06 May 2024, launched Meri Life initiative programme in Mokokchung District, Nagaland. During the event the troops were briefed about the LiFE - Life for Environment initiative launched by Indian Government as a mass movement for “mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption of resources” and to protect and preserve the precious environment. On this occasion, a Pledge ceremony was also undertaken by the Assam Rifles troops and families to save the environment.”

Moreover, the troops and families of Assam Rifles also conducted a pledge ceremony with an aim to save the environment.