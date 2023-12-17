The Assam Rifles in Nagaland's Mon district rescued two civilians who were kidnapped for ransom by NSCN(K) militants.

Both the individuals were kidnapped at gun point by armed cadres of Myanmar based NSCN-K (Ang Mai) group on the night of 15 December from Yannyu Village in Mon District.

The militants had reportedly planned to take them to an undisclosed location (camp) in Myanmar.

On receipt of inputs, a rescue operation was immediately launched by Assam Rifles, Mon Battalion.

Initially one of the Assam Rifles Team intercepted the cadres in a jungle near Wetting Village in Mon district when they were on way to across the Indo-Myanmar Border.

Analysing their pattern of movement, Assam Rifles swung into swift action and prevented the innocent individuals to be taken hostage across the Indo-Myanmar Border.

The hot pursuit by the Assam Rifles team resulted in a brief firefight, but at last the Assam Rifles was successful in rescuing the two kidnapped individuals.

During the Operation, on being asked to surrender, the Underground cadres opened fire on troops and fled the scene leaving behind the two kidnapped individuals and a large cache of arms, ammunition and war like stores including one M-16 Rifle and three Pistols.

The successful operation resulted in the rescue of two civilians and apprehension of one Over Ground Worker breaking the vital information network of the militants.



Assam Rifles has ensured safe rescue and return of the kidnapped individuals identified as Atua Konyak and Tingkon Konyak, residents of Yannyu Village in Mon.