In a daring operation at a little past midnight, the Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were held captive for ransom by NSCN-IM in Dimapur. The hostages were kidnapped between April 13 to 27, and their family members were contacted for ransom.

However, the nefarious activities of NSCN-IM have come to a halt, thanks to the quick action of the Assam Rifles.

The NSCN-IM cadres who were arrested include SS Lt Khenito Assumi, S/O Tolivi Assumi, Chekiye village, Chumukedima, SS 2nd Lt Neison, S/O Late Rongneiegnk, Nungsai village, Kangpokpi, SS Lance Cpl Mughahuto, S/O Late Hewoto, Tichibami village, Suruhoto, Zunheboto, SS Sgt Chonpenthung Murry, S/O Chenethung Murry, Wokha village, Wokha, and SS Sgt Katoho Yeptho, S/O Late Khumtsa, 3rd Mile, Dimapur. These arrests have dealt a major blow to the extortion tactics of NSCN-IM.

The Assam Rifles rescued the individuals from Bamanpukhri House, an illegal place where NSCN-IM had been carrying out such nefarious activities. The individuals rescued include Mr Mulutayo Kezo, S/O Pusazo, Headmaster of Govt High School, Kikruma, Phek, who was kidnapped on April 25, Mr Akito Sumi, S/O Hikavi, Burma camp, Dimapur, who was kidnapped on April 27, Mr Raju Gupta, S/O Ramesh Prasad Gupta Judge Bazaar village, Aarah District, Bihar, who was kidnapped on April 21, Mr Raj Kumar Das, S/O Manik Das, Lanka village, Assam, who was kidnapped on April 21, Mr Piyar Ali, S/O Ajgar Ali, Lahorijan village, Karbi Anglong, Assam, who was kidnapped on April 13, and Huvito Sumi, S/O Ovito Sumi, Half Nagarjan village, Dimapur, who was kidnapped on April 27.