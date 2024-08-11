Following the Angami Students' Union (ASU) declaration of an immediate shutdown and indefinite bandh in response to the alleged assault on their president by 13th Assam Rifles personnel on August 9, the latter issued a statement terming the incident 'unfortunate'.

Informing that an investigation is underway, the Assam Rifles clarified that preliminary investigations revealed that the soldier on sentry duty approached a vehicle, parked on the road in close proximity to the Assam Rifles Camp, oblivious that it belonged to the ASU president.

It stated that the move came amidst heightened security ahead of the Independence Day.

Following the same, an argument ensued between the soldier and the ASU president.

"The incident involving a soldier of Assam Rifles and the President of the Angami Students' Union on 9 August 2024 in Kohima is indeed unfortunate," the statement said.

Assam Rifles also stated that an investigation has been launched, further assuring the people of Kohima "that the regrettable incident has been taken cognizance of."

Furthermore, Assam Rifles stated that it is actively engaging with the Civil Administration, APO - Angami Public Organization (APO), Angami Youth Organization (AYO), Angami Students' Union (ASU) on this issue.

Earlier, the ASU had announced an immediate shutdown and indefinite bandh in all Angami-inhabited areas starting August 10. It was accompanied by a directive for all paramilitary forces, especially the Assam Rifles, to refrain from entering Angami areas.

The union also demanded that the Assam Rifles camp at D Block cease operations until further notice.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) also condemned the assault in the strongest terms. NSF President Eno Khriesamhalie David Mere described the attack as a violation of fundamental rights and a direct affront to the Naga community.