The Nagaland Assembly’s budget session is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 3, with Governor La Ganesan delivering the customary address, officials confirmed.

According to a provisional list of business released by the Assembly Secretariat, the session will open with obituary references to former legislators who passed away during the intercession period.

The discussion on the governor’s address is set for Tuesday, followed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s presentation of the supplementary demand for grants for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Rio, who also serves as the finance minister, will outline the state’s additional financial requirements during the proceedings.