Nagaland assembly clears bill to include village authorities in town planning

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 10 passed the Nagaland Town and Country Planning (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2025, bringing village authorities into the state’s town planning framework and strengthening regulations for urban and peri-urban development.

The bill, introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday, aims to formalise the role of traditional village institutions in planning areas covered under notified master plans or peri-urban plans.

Under the amendment, the definition of a “Town Planning Scheme” has been clarified as a layout plan for a specified area within a planning zone prepared under a master plan or a peri-urban plan. The scheme will outline how land will be used and developed within that zone.

The legislation also expands the definition of “Local Authority” to include village authorities located within notified master plan or peri-urban areas. Officials said the move formally integrates traditional institutions into the urban planning process.

Another key provision mandates that 20 to 30 per cent of land under a town planning scheme be reserved for public purposes such as roads, schools, hospitals, parks and other civic infrastructure.

The amendment further requires the state government to appoint a qualified officer within one month of approving the preparation of a town planning scheme to oversee its planning and implementation.

The House also passed the Nagaland Shops and Establishments (1st Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to regulate working conditions in shops, commercial establishments and places of public entertainment across the state.

The law will initially apply to areas under Town Committees constituted under the Naga Hills District (Constitution of Town Committee) Rules, 1954, and will be extended to other areas later. Except for registration requirements, most compliance provisions will apply to establishments employing 20 or more workers.

The bill sets limits on working hours, stating that employees cannot be required to work for more than 10 hours a day or 48 hours a week. Overtime will be permitted within prescribed limits, with wages paid at twice the normal rate.

It also mandates weekly holidays and provides for 16 days of privilege leave after 12 months of service, along with 12 days each of medical and casual leave.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer put both bills to a vote after no member sought clarifications, and the House adopted them.