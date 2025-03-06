The Nagaland Legislative Assembly took up a significant discussion on the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP), with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio addressing concerns over recent restrictions imposed by the Centre.

The debate was initiated by MLA Nyamnei Konyak, who sought clarity on the status of the FMR, progress on border fencing work orders, and the extent of official engagements with the Government of India. Rio acknowledged the growing apprehensions, particularly following a December 24, 2024, notification that reduced the permissible movement zone under FMR from 16 km to 10 km.

The Assam Rifles have been assigned as the implementing authority, with state police assisting in issuing movement passes. While protests against the order have erupted in Manipur and Mizoram, Rio noted that Nagaland has remained composed despite concerns over the implications of the new restrictions.

Rio highlighted Nagaland’s reputation as a peaceful state with one of the lowest crime rates in the country and no ongoing factional conflicts between Naga political groups, the Government of India, or security forces. He cited the record-breaking 25th Hornbill Festival, which drew over 2.6 lakh visitors, as a testament to the state’s stability.

The issue has been raised with the Centre multiple times, including a North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting in Agartala on December 21, 2024, attended by the Home Minister, DoNER Minister, Chief Ministers, and Governors. Additionally, discussions were held via video conference on January 6, 2025, and in meetings with Chief Secretaries. During these engagements, Rio urged the Centre to maintain the status quo on FMR and PAP, stressing that Nagaland had been unfairly categorized under the Disturbed Areas Act, leading to the continued imposition of AFSPA.

Despite these appeals, the state government has yet to receive a formal response from the Centre. The Nagaland cabinet met on January 6, 2025, where members, including representatives from the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO), expressed deep concern and emphasised the need for a unified stance from all 60 assembly members to strengthen Nagaland’s position.

With no resolution in sight, Rio proposed that senior assembly members, along with ENPO representatives, engage directly with the Home Ministry to push for a review of the new restrictions and seek the Centre’s reconsideration of both FMR and PAP policies.