Nagaland assembly demands swift land settlement for Dimapur station upgrade

Members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly raised urgent concerns over land encroachments stalling the modernisation of Dimapur Railway Station during the eighth session of the 14th assembly at NLA Hall on March 9.

MLA Nuklutoshi kicked off the debate by slamming stakeholders for years of inaction. He questioned why the Northeast Frontier Railway stayed quiet as illegal structures sprouted on its land, leaving three stark options on the table: compensation for resettling occupants, forced evictions, or relocating the station entirely.

Health and Family Welfare Minister P Pawang Konyak responded that the central government has sanctioned Rs 283 crore for the project. He highlighted the station's status as the Northeast's second-highest revenue earner and noted that both officials and landowners have petitioned the Ministry of Railways for compensation, with a reply still pending.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio joined the fray, calling for dialogue to resolve the impasse around this 120-year-old hub, inaugurated in 1903—well before Nagaland's statehood in 1963. He pointed out that early land allocations predated current ownership rules, but encroachments grew unchecked as railway officials remained passive and local authorities even regularised some structures.

Rio stressed that constructive dialogue between the state government and Indian Railways is necessary to find an amicable solution, particularly regarding compensation or other arrangements for landowners. However, he cautioned that compensation demands should not be at excessively high rates.

Rio warned against inflated compensation claims while pushing for a fair deal with Indian Railways. He added that while expansions towards Kohima progress, Dimapur will remain Nagaland's primary rail gateway.