In a move to address climate change and enhance the efficiency of local governance, the Nagaland Assembly has constituted two new committees. These panels will focus on environmental sustainability and the effective functioning of rural and urban local bodies in the state.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer emphasized that the formation of these committees aligns with the Assembly’s commitment to bringing governance closer to the people while incorporating a global perspective. "The continuous efforts of our Assembly members to enhance governance made the establishment of these committees not just necessary, but urgent," he stated.

The Committee on Climate Change will play a pivotal role in shaping legislative responses to environmental challenges. Its primary responsibilities include evaluating proposed climate policies, assessing government initiatives on climate commitments, and advocating for improvements in air and water quality—particularly in major rivers. Additionally, the committee will support sustainability measures such as green budgeting, electric vehicle adoption, and eco-friendly agricultural practices.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Urban Local Bodies & Nagaland Village Councils has been tasked with strengthening decentralization and local governance. It will focus on critical issues such as waste management, water supply, housing for the underprivileged, traffic regulation, and pollution control in both urban and rural areas. The committee will also provide policy recommendations to the government to address pressing concerns related to local self-governance.

Speaker Longkumer expressed confidence in the dedication of the committee members, who assumed their roles on Saturday, to effectively address these key issues.

Additionally, the Speaker introduced 14 more financial and non-financial committees, alongside the panel of chairpersons for the 2025-2026 term, further reinforcing the Assembly’s commitment to comprehensive governance and policy-making.