Nagaland Assembly passes Finance Commission and Flood Plain Zoning Bills in 14th NLA Session

The second day of the seventh session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) witnessed significant legislative and administrative developments. Chief Minister and Leader of the House, Neiphiu Rio, moved the Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill and the Nagaland Flood Plain Zoning Bill 2025 on the floor of the House. Both bills, introduced on 2nd September 2025, were subsequently passed by the House, marking an important step in the state’s fiscal and environmental governance framework.

In addition, the Chief Minister presented several key reports and rules, including:

Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on State Finances for 2023-24 (Report No. 1 of 2025)

Nagaland Evaluation Service Rules, 2025

Nagaland New & Renewable Energy Department Service Rules, 2024

Nagaland State Human Rights Commission Annual Report, 2024-25

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton presented the Nagaland Forensic Science Laboratory Service Rules, 2024 under the Police Department.

Committee chairpersons also tabled important procedural documents:

Zhaleo Rio, Chairperson of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation (2025-2026), presented the Internal Working Rules of the committee.

A. Nyamnyie Konyak, Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges and Ethics (2025-2026), presented the Internal Working Rules of the committee.

P. Longon, Chairperson of the Committee on Government Assurances (2025-2026), presented the Internal Working Rules (1st Amendment) of the committee.

The session highlighted a focused legislative agenda with emphasis on fiscal reforms, environmental regulation, human rights oversight, and procedural transparency across Assembly committees.