The Sixth Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) convened at the NLA Hall in Kohima, where several crucial bills were discussed and granted assent, addressing various governance, taxation, and municipal reforms in the state.

During the session, the Assembly passed the Disqualification on Ground of Defection in Urban Local Bodies Bill, 2024, aimed at ensuring political stability and accountability in local governance. Another significant bill, The Global Open University Nagaland (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced key changes to streamline higher education regulations.

The Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 was also approved, reflecting updates in compliance with national GST policies. Additionally, the Nagaland Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Nagaland Road Safety Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 were passed to enhance urban governance and road safety measures.

Furthermore, the Nagaland Work-Charged and Casual Employees Regulation (First Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced to address concerns related to contractual and casual employment in the state.

The session witnessed in-depth deliberations, with legislators emphasizing the importance of these bills in improving administrative efficiency and public service delivery. The passage of these amendments marks a progressive step towards strengthening legislative frameworks in Nagaland.