The Nagaland assembly on Thursday, August 29 passed six bills by voice vote.

The bills include the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Ninth Amendment) Bill, the Nagaland Municipal (Amendment) Bill, and the Disqualification on Ground of Defection in Urban Local Bodies Bill.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer put the bills for voting, after which they were passed by voice vote. Subsequently, Longkumer adjourned the House sine die.

Earlier on August 28, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that his government will deliberate on possible amendments to the three-decade-old Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act after extensive consultations with civil society groups, the public, and church organizations.



Also Read: Nagaland CM: Decision on changing liquor prohibition law after talks with churches, others

During the first day of the monsoon session in the state assembly, the focus was on the NLTP Act of 1989, which was originally enacted to curb alcohol-related social issues such as domestic violence and public disorder.

The discussion, initiated by Advisor Moatoshi Longkumer and supported by Minister Temjen Imna Along and Advisor Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, addressed the ongoing health hazards posed by spurious liquor, which has become widely available despite the prohibition.