Nagaland Assembly refers FNTA Bill back to government amid concerns over provisions

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 27 referred the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill back to the state government for further examination, following concerns raised by legislators and pending inputs from the Centre.

The Bill, introduced on March 26 by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, was scheduled for discussion and passage on Friday. However, before it could be taken up, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer informed the House of a communication from Parliamentary Affairs Minister KG Kenye.

Kenye stated that a letter from the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) flagged certain provisions in the Bill that were reportedly missing when compared to the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on February 5 in New Delhi between the Centre, the state government, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO).

He said the discrepancies and “contentious issues” required reconsideration, and suggested that the Bill should not be passed in the current session. Instead, it should be referred back to the government for further examination.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reiterated the government’s commitment to equitable and inclusive development of the six eastern districts—Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator. He said the proposed FNTA is intended as a special self-governing territorial authority to address the socio-economic, cultural, and administrative aspirations of Eastern Nagaland, in line with the MoA that envisages a four-tier governance structure.

Rio added that while the state would allocate funds based on population and area, the Centre would provide special development grants under various schemes. The FNTA would also be empowered to prepare annual plans and identify priority projects.

However, the Chief Minister pointed out legal and procedural challenges, stating that the state Cabinet, after legal consultation, had observed that legislative powers cannot be delegated to the proposed authority under a state law within the current constitutional framework.

He further informed the House that the matter has been referred to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which is examining the issue and has sought additional time, including the opinion of the Solicitor General of India.

Rio also noted that both ENPO and ENLU had urged the government to defer the Bill until all concerns were addressed and clarity emerged regarding the MoA provisions.

“In view of the request of the Government of India, a signatory to the MoA, and appeals from ENPO and ENLU, and to ensure the provisions are legally sound and constitutionally tenable, the Bill may be deferred and referred back to the government,” he said.

Accepting the proposal, the Speaker directed that the Bill be deferred to the next emergent session and formally referred it back to the state government for further examination and necessary redressal.