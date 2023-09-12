Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Nagaland cabinet had discussed and deliberated the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at length and brought the matter to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for thorough discussion and deliberation after which a consensus has arrived to pass a resolution for its exemption in the case of Nagaland by the state legislative Assembly.

It can be noted here that the second session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly commenced at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Kohima on September 12.

Further, Neiphiu Rio termed the UCC as a single law which deals with all matters relating to marriage and divorce succession and inheritance, and adoption including personal laws and practices. He also mentioned that the UCC should be exempted for the state of Nagaland on the grounds of BEFR Act 1873, 9-Point Agreement 1947 and 16-Point Agreement 1960.



Also Read: Nagaland government, CSO groups to oppose Uniform Civil Code and FCA

It is to be mentioned here that the Nagaland government along with the Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) have opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act 2023, said the Rising People's Party (RPP).

The party has also welcomed the decision of the state government to oppose UCC and FCA in a special session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

''Almost every political party, CSO, and the church had opposed either FCA or the UCC, and the NDPP-BJP coalition has done the right thing in opposing these two contentious matters without any reservation,'' an official statement from RRP said.