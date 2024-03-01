Nagaland will regularise gazetted and non-gazetted government employees appointed on contractual or ad-hoc basis against sanctioned posts prior to June 6, 2016, an official said Friday.

The decision was taken by adopting two resolutions moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the assembly.

He said that House unanimously resolved to adopt a policy to carry out a one-time exercise for regularisation of Group A & B and Group C & D employees appointed on contractual or ad-hoc basis against sanctioned posts prior to June 6, 2016 and completed 10 years of service.

The resolution was adopted by voice note.

A cabinet sources has stated that the exact number of employees to be regularised is yet to be ascertained, as the respective departments will now initiate the process.