Nagaland assembly session opens with launch of health handbook

The seventh session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly began on September 2 at the Assembly Secretariat in Kohima with a focus on public health.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, along with Speaker Sharingain Longkumer and Advisor to the Chief Minister & IDAN Chairman Abu Metha, launched a new publication titled “A Guide to Better Health.” The Speaker formally announced the handbook in the House following its release.

The handbook emphasises preventive healthcare and lifestyle changes to combat the rise of lifestyle-related illnesses in the state. It aims to serve not only citizens but also legislators and government officers, encouraging them to adopt healthier practices.

Developed through collaboration between the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), the Department of Youth Resources & Sports, and Medanta Group of Hospitals, the initiative reflects the government’s broader push to promote health awareness and improve quality of life in the state.