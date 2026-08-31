Nagaland Assembly to begin September 1, revised FNTA bill among key agenda items

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is expected to introduce a revised bill seeking a special institutional arrangement for the state’s six eastern districts when the Assembly begins its monsoon session on September 1.

The ninth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly will be held on September 1 and 3, with the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) legislation likely to be among the key items of business.

The bill follows a Memorandum of Agreement signed in February between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO). The agreement seeks to address the long-standing demand from the eastern districts for greater administrative autonomy and a stronger focus on development.

The proposed arrangement covers Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator districts.

The government had deferred the introduction of an earlier version of the bill in March after questions were raised about the proposed authority’s powers and its constitutional and legal implications. The state subsequently held consultations with stakeholders and worked on a revised draft.

Rio had earlier indicated that the revised legislation would be brought before the Assembly during the upcoming session.

Apart from the FNTA bill, the two-day session is expected to cover questions, government bills, resolutions, reports and other legislative business.