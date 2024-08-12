Hotozhe Sema, nicknamed "PowerRanger," has secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, representing India in the shot put event.

The Asian Paralympic medalist from Nagaland will compete on the global stage, aiming to bring glory to both his home state and country.

Abu Metha, Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India, shared the news on social media, expressing pride and support for Sema.

"You are already a winner," Metha stated, highlighting the significance of Sema's achievement.

"Be Assured and Be Brave - the Prayers and Support of each and every one of us is with you. May Almighty Armour You as you step out into the Greatest Stage of the Global Arena. It doesn’t get bigger than this and we are so so proud," he added.